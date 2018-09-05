This Sunday is Mother’s Day, which is celebrated on the second Sunday in May each year.

The first Mother’s Day was observed June 2, 1872. The holiday, however, didn’t really gain traction until 1910 when West Virginia became the first U.S. state to recognize Mother’s Day.

Here are 11 other things you may not know about Mother’s Day, according the website RewardExpert:

All states began recognizing Mother’s Day in 1911. Anna Jarvis attempted to trademark “Mother’s Day” and “Second Sunday in May” in 1912. She found and incorporated the holiday as “Mother’s Day International.” 117 countries celebrate Mother’s Day in May. There are 21 countries that celebrate the holiday on March 8 in conjunction with International Women’s Day There were 3.33 mothers for every father about 45,000 years ago. Today, there are 1.24 mothers to every father worldwide. Total Mother’s Day spending in the U.S. amounts to $22.3 billion, or $186.37 average per person. Planning to buy jewelry for Mom? Total spending on jewelry for Mother's Day amounts to a whopping $4.6 billion. When it comes to dining out on Mother’s Day (brunch, anyone?), people spend a total of $4.2 billion on restaurants and other Mother’s Day outings. Mother’s Day flower sales in 2017 amounted to $2.5 billion total. Last year, Americans spent $801.6 million on Mother’s Day cards. In 2017, 77.9 percent of Americans planned to give a card for Mother’s Day, but 53.3 percent of U.S. adults actually purchased a card for Mother’s Day. 86.7 percent of Americans will be celebrating Mother’s Day this year. Of those celebrating, 10.5 percent will spend more money than last year, 58 percent will spend the same as last year and 18.2 percent will be spending less than last year.

For more on Mother’s Day facts, visit RewardExpert’s website.

© 2018 KHOU