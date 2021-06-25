Looking for a job? HISD hiring for multiple positions including bus drivers, custodians

The job fair will be held at the Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center.

HOUSTON — The Houston Independent School District is hosting a job fair this weekend to find candidates to fill several positions they have available.

Those positions include:

Bus drivers

Custodians

Mechanics

HVAC technicians

Grounds crews

The job fair will be held at the Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center, located at 4400 West 18th St., on June 26 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Representatives will be on hand to review applications and conduct interviews onsite.

Make sure you bring a valid driver's license and social security or an employment authorization card if you're applying for one of the jobs.

HISD said if an applicant is offered a job on-the-spot job, a drug test will be conducted.

Interested individuals can also review available positions on HISD's website.