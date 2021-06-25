x
Looking for a job? HISD hiring for multiple positions including bus drivers, custodians

The job fair will be held at the Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center.

HOUSTON — The Houston Independent School District is hosting a job fair this weekend to find candidates to fill several positions they have available. 

Those positions include:

  • Bus drivers
  • Custodians
  • Mechanics
  • HVAC technicians
  • Grounds crews

The job fair will be held at the Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center, located at 4400 West 18th St., on June 26 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Representatives will be on hand to review applications and conduct interviews onsite. 

Make sure you bring a valid driver's license and social security or an employment authorization card if you're applying for one of the jobs. 

HISD said if an applicant is offered a job on-the-spot job, a drug test will be conducted.

Interested individuals can also review available positions on HISD's website.

