AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video is about H-E-B investing $200 million in South Austin.

On Wednesday, H-E-B showed its appreciation for its employees by giving each of them a $100 bill after the chain was named the top grocery retailer in the country.

According to dunnhumby's Retailer Preference Index in January, H-E-B beat out the previous top three grocers, including Trader Joe's, Amazon and Costco, to claim the grocery-retailer throne.

RELATED: H-E-B beats out Trader Joe's, Amazon and Costco as top U.S. grocery retailer, new study says

Many H-E-B employees took to Twitter to thank the company.

One employee said they have worked for the company for 15 years.

According to Twitter user Patryk Estrada, H-E-B is the "best company hands down."

Another H-E-B partner said, "No store does more than my H-E-B."

Twitter user @segeogeeff said more than 120,000 H-E-B partners received a $100 bill.

The dunnhumby study examined 60 grocery retailers across the nation in its survey.

WATCH: H-E-B unveils new tech hub in East Austin

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

VERIFY: Fact-checking Trump's 2020 State of the Union address and the Democratic response

Defenders: Central Texas man’s story added to growing list highlighting dangers of compounded drugs

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is encouraging you to haze coyotes if they get too close

Austin police searching for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run