HOUSTON — Like many Houston Astros fans, Amanda Santana was shocked when her favorite team lost to the Washington Nationals in the first two games of the World Series.

The Alief ISD special education student decided GM A.J. Hinch needed some tips before Game 3 Friday night.

She wrote him a letter that is part pep talk and part advice column.

"To win the World Series we must play the way we played against the New York Yankees. We are down 2-0, and we look like we are giving up," Amanda wrote. "A.J. you need to fix this pronto or we will not be World Series champs for 2019.

Amanda also called out a few of the players.

"The players (Altuve, Correa, Springer, Bregman) all of them need to step up to get this done," Amanda told Hinch. "We are champs, and we are beating ourselves."

If the Astros don't beat the Nationals Friday night, Hinch might be hearing from Amanda again.

#TakeItBack

