HOUSTON — Ringing the bell is a day many people with cancer look forward to, as it celebrates the end of radiation treatment.

For one woman, it was a day she'll never forget.

Darla Jaye was so excited, she broke the bell! Video shows Jaye excitedly ringing the bell before the rope goes flying off.

Jaye completed her last round of radiation for breast cancer. Harris Health System shared the video, saying Jaye has looked forward to this day since February.

Congratulations, Darla!

