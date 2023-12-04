The family sent pictures from his adoption day, showing Christian with the judge, his dad and his caseworker, Ingrid.

ODESSA, Texas — An answer to prayer.

In January, WFAA asked viewers to pray for a Wednesday’s Child who had been placed with a foster family and needed help getting to the finish line – adoption.

WFAA is thrilled to say those prayers worked!

Remember Christian? When WFAA met him more than a year ago, the then-15-year-old shared how he felt hopeless and lonely in foster care.

"It makes me feel left out, thrown under somewhere and feeling like I have no one,” he told WFAA in March 2022.

After that report, Christian found a placement. In January 2023, his caseworker said that if all went well, Christian was scheduled to be adopted soon.

WFAA is joyful to announce that after five years in foster care, a single dad adopted Christian on March 15, 2023.

The family sent pictures from his adoption day, showing Christian with the judge, his dad and his caseworker, Ingrid. She never stopped caring and fighting for Christian.

In a statement, Christian's dad said:

"Christian and I have been together since August 31, 2022. Although it hasn't always been easy parenting a teenager, having one has been amazing. Christian has many a valiant effort in school and should graduate in 2024. He plans on enlisting in the Army after graduation. He is already talking about a sibling. There are so many kids like Christian who are available for adoption, not only in Texas but nationwide. Why not give one of these kids a home and a family?"

Christian is now 16 years old and lives in Odessa. He sent WFAA pictures of him in his riding gear and one of him holding his cat.

Yes, he loves bikes and cats!

His dad said he is proud of him, but most importantly Christian is proud of himself.

And WFAA is grateful for the power of prayer, because it helped this young man to find his forever family.