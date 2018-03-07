HOUSTON - A touching moment between a Houston police officer and a little girl is going viral.

Over the weekend, the officer asked the girl in a wheelchair to dance at a quinceañera.

Juan Mancha, a DJ, got out his cell phone and captured the video. It's only 13 seconds long, but Mancha says it sends a powerful message.

"I was just so motivated by it, because nowadays everybody just doesn't trust the cops, and I was DJing and I stopped everything I was doing because it grabbed my attention. Looking at him just asking her to dance. She couldn't believe it, her smile, she just kept looking at him and he started dancing with her and I said, 'Oh, I got to get this moment,'" Mancha said.

That little girl was a guest at the party. We spoke to the officer who said he was happy he could put a smile on her face.

The Houston Police Department shared the post. It's now been viewed more than 33,000 times.

