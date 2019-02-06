KLEIN, Texas — For hundreds of Klein Collins seniors, Saturday was a very special day - graduation. But for one senior, the day was a little bit more remarkable.

As the graduates walked out of NRG Stadium, standing in the access area was a Navy sailor waiting to surprise his little sister.

Lauren Oetker had no idea her brother Justin would be home for her graduation.

When Justin appeared from the tunnel, several people in the stands stood up and cheered but Lauren had no idea what was going on until she looked at the big screen and saw her brother dressed in his Navy uniform.

She ran to him, with tears in her eyes, and embraced him for more than 15 seconds.

The school was in on the surprise. They gave Justin Lauren’s diploma, so he can gift it to her when he saw her.

