DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — One local man is going the extra mile to put a smile on people's faces during the holiday season.

Whether you've seen 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' or not, you've probably heard of the famous Cousin Eddie. Turns out when he's not pestering his family in Chicago, he's right here at home in East Tennessee.

Highway 139 in Dandridge gets a lot of visitors this time of year driving by to see Joshua Bolling dressed up as Cousin Eddie.

"I got the hat and got my girlfriends robe and came down Christmas morning as a joke. I always thought it'd be funny to pull a camper down to the side of the road and scream 'Merry Christmas' at people," Bolling said.

So he's been doing it for four years. Hundreds pass by and many stop by for a photo, "Usually they ask if the crapper was full," he said. "I've had people come out here that said their kids want to see me more than Santa. I've been on people's Christmas cards."

The real reason he does it? "I put smiles on people's faces when they need it. Holidays are sad times for a lot of people," Bolling said. "The first person that pulled up this morning was almost in tears they said 'I had a really bad day this made my Christmas.'"

The smiles and laughs are priceless to Bolling. His setup includes a camper, multiple inflatables and realistic props from the movie.