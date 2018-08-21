HOUSTON — A few tears aren't unusual for parents dropping their little ones off at school for the first time.

But for Erin Crew, her son's first day of kindergarten stirred up a whirlwind of emotions. That's because she didn't know if he would live to see that milestone.

Just a few months ago, Crew rang the bell to celebrate the end of three-and-a-half years of treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Erin sent us these photos of Crew's first day of kindergarten along with this sweet note:

"Well, I tried my best to make it quick. I tried my best to hold back the tears. The more I tried, the harder it became. Leaving the classroom was one of the most difficult moments I’ve encountered as a parent. I slowly crept back just to check on him and it’s like he knew I was there....he whipped around in his chair and his eyes welled up....his arms out long for one more hug.....that one hug I’ll never forget. The kind that leave fingerprints on your back. So very proud of my kindergartener who’s Kickin’ Leukemia in the Face. Praying for my best friend to have the best day. #backtoschool #htownrush #khou11"

Your friends at KHOU 11 are proud of you too, Crew! Sending hugs to you and your mom.

