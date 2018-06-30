“I miss my mom.”

“I don’t have a mom.”

“My mom doesn’t accept me.”

Elizabeth Boyd Graham, Tanya Rhodes and Angela Bullock braved the heat at the Houston Pride Parade to offer hugs to anyone and everyone willing to accept them.

These are some of the whispers Elizabeth Boyd Graham heard while giving out hugs at the Houston Pride Parade last weekend.

“Or maybe they don’t say anything, but they beeline from across the crowd, and hug you tightly – and longer – than most. And they don’t say a word,” Graham said.

A woman who witnessed the moms in action shared a photo she shot of Graham hugging a young man with a big smile on his face.

“You don’t even get to see the best part,” Karin Knapp told her. “We’ve been watching their faces when they hug all of you.”

From the photos, it’s hard to tell who loves it more: The hug givers or the hug receivers.

Graham said they’ll be back next year and they hope to have more huggers. Three just wasn’t enough.

