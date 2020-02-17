CLEVELAND — The message is short, sweet, and simple.

“Mom, be brave."

Dr. Marie Schambach made the message in snow so her mother could see it from her hospital room. It’s clear that her mom, Michele Schambach, loved the gesture by taking a picture smiling and pointing out the window to it. A lot of other people on social media also loved the message.

RELATED: Someone left a Valentine's Day message for mom in snow outside Cleveland Clinic

It’s been a long road to get here. Michele was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor in Guatemala. Her doctors recommended treatment at the Cleveland Clinic. When her daughter traveled with her during a follow up this month, she encountered snow for the first time and knew she wanted to make a message of hope for her mom and hundreds of other people to see.

The tweet from the Cleveland Clinic, has nearly 2,000 likes, more than 500 retweets, and dozens of comments of support.

An image in snow that is melting, but the meaning will last forever.