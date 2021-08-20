San Antonio dentist helps war hero get his smile back

Operation Iraqi Freedom Veteran Tony Croley was an Army infantry team leader who served 10 years. Croley was deployed two times and experienced violent missions overseas. He recalled one time when he was walking through a neighborhood and a few men shot at his group. When he chased after them, the men ambushed him and shot Croley six times.



As far as his teeth loss, Croley suspects an anthrax vaccine given to him overseas led to this painful condition. Croley said his teeth began crumbling and began rotting. He said he’s resorted to three teeth to chew food for several years.



“It looks really bad. Some people look at me and think it's meth mouth. Some guys that have this problem get mistaken for that,” explained Croley.



A California nonprofit, Rebuilding America’s Warriors (RAW) connected him to Advanced Smile Care in San Antonio. His daughter drove him from Houston to receive the treatment, which included the removal of a large number of his decayed teeth. Wilhite Dental Creations of San Antonio donated the dentures.