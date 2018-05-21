Elijah Lester sits in the dugout every game as a "coach" on his brother's youth baseball team in Frisco, his mother said.

This week, Elijah, 17, who has Down syndrome, got a chance to be part of the action.

He took a swing, and then ran the bases during the Tribe Baseball Vega's 14-and-under game against DBat Elite Embry at Legacy Christian Academy in Frisco on Thursday night.

His brother plays on the Tribe Baseball team. When Elijah got to first base, the opposing team's coach guided him to second, third and then home, where his brother's team met him with high fives.

"It was a highlight as Elijah states daily how he wants to play!" his mother, Debra Lester, said in a Facebook message. "Love the inclusion of these Frisco teams!"

Elijah is also a trainer for the Frisco High School football team, his mother said.

