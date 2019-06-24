SAN ANTONIO — Archery might seem intimidating to some people. But one local young man is learning that even with a disability, anyone can do it in their own way.

The people in the gym at the Mission Concepcion Sports Complex aren’t just shooting arrows.The bowmen are learning archery in ways that works for them.

18-year-old Arturo Junior was born with a disability that affects one side of his body. “This side is strong and the other one is weak. Everybody tells me ‘What happened to your arm and your leg?’ and I was like, 'I was just born like this,'” Arturo said.

The soon-to-be high school senior isn’t able to use his right hand so he uses his mouth to play the sport.

“When I shoot, I always like miss a shot, but I always tell myself I’m not going to give up, I have to keep trying,” he said.

Arturo’s best friend Colleen was born with a brain hemorrhage and is also learning how to adapt the sport for her.

“I have a shunt on the right side, two actually; one above my ear and one on the right side of my head,” Colleen said.

Kinetic Kids Xtreme Archery head coach Roger Koss said everyone has the ability to shoot.

“As you saw with Arturo, with him only being able to use his left hand, it’s my job as a coach to find ways to adapt him to the sport,” Koss said.

The pair is also getting additional help from the best of the best.

Kinetic Kids Xtreme Archery assistant coach and military veteran Jason Tabansky is not only helping teach Colleen and Arturo, he is also training individually with Koss to try to earn a spot on Team USA in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

“I just want to go out and share my passion for the sport with them and ignite a fire in them. Regardless of what ability they have or don’t have, there is still so much out in the world for them to be able to do,” Tabansky said.

Arturo is truly beating the odds. While recently competing in the Texas regional games, he more than doubled his score just by shooting with his mouth.

“Archery is truly an inclusive sport, it’s for everybody,” Koss said.

Anyone interested in learning how to shoot archery is encouraged to reach out to Tabansky, who practices at Leading Edge Archery in Boerne, Texas.

Adults, kids and able-bodied people are all welcomed.

There is also a veteran archery program on Tuesday mornings from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. You can find out more information by reaching out to Tabansky on his Facebook page.

For more information about Kinetic Kids SA Xtreme Archery, click here.

