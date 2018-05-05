PHOENIX - Pop icon Taylor Swift paid a special surprise visit to an 8-year-old girl at the Arizona Burn Center Saturday afternoon.

A fulfilled wish for eight-year-old Isabella McCune who got a special visit from her favorite singer, Taylor Swift.

“I was just in shock. I was speechless. I didn’t really say anything,” said McCune in an exclusive interview with 12 news.

The third grade student has been in the hospital undergoing a painful recovery after getting third-degree burns in over 65 percent of her body. However, McCune has used Swift’s music as inspiration and way to help her get through the excruciating treatments. She wanted to go to Swift's show in Glendale Tuesday, but her condition made it impossible to leave the hospital, so made a special plea to Swift to come visit her, and it worked!

“She’s really nice,” said McCune.

Swift brought her all sorts of swag from her Reputation tour, which kicks off in Glendale on Tuesday. Taylor also posed with Isabella and her family for some pictures, but Isabella says her favorite moment during the 30 minute visit was getting a hug from Taylor.

“She was about to leave and I said ‘Taylor, can I have a hug?’ And she said, ‘Yeah! I just didn’t want to hurt you.’”

Swift also wrote an encouraging letter on Isabella’s memory book. It says “Isabella! I hope you feel better soon, and I’m so honored you’ve been listening to my music. You’re so awesome and I can’t wait to have you at a show!! Stay Strong. gorgeous”

Taylor invited her to one of her concerts once she recovers.

“She was just so natural. She was just a breath of fresh air,” said Lilly McCune, Isabella’s mom.

“I just said when she left, ‘thank you for coming and seeing me’,” said Isabella.

The Phoenix girl is currently at the Arizona Burn Center at MIHS were she has been getting treatments.

Swift visited with Isabella for about 20 minutes and also spent about 10 minutes with hospital staff.

Isabella was injured in a fire pit accident in north Phoenix on St. Patrick's Day. She said she uses Taylor Swifts' music to focus during her painful therapy sessions.

