Talaya Crawford is giving us all a lesson in perseverance.

WASHINGTON — Talaya Crawford, 7, is teaching us all to never give up. She was running a track race earlier this month when she had the kind of start runners see in their nightmares.

Talaya lost her shoe at the start of the race. Something like that might leave most of us feeling flustered, but not Talaya. She went back and put her shoe on, and then turned on the jets.

It's impressive that she got back to running, but Talaya wasn't going to be satisfied. She tracked down every single other runner in the field. She passed them all and ended up winning the race.

We shouldn't be surprised. She's got good genes. Talaya is the daughter of Terence "Bud" Crawford, who is currently boxing's WBO Welterweight champion. Talaya's dad posted video of her impressive win on his Instagram page.

"I just can’t stop thinking about my daughters track meet yesterday. She just doesn’t have a clue how much she just motivated me. This is the definition of not giving, heart and grit. She let it all hang out even when she was hit with adversity," Terence Crawford wrote in the caption.

He also posted a follow-up video of Talaya thanking social media for supporting her and sharing the video.

We're all feeling uplifted after watching Talaya.

