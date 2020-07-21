Mom struggling to pay bills donates $100 lottery winnings to officer shot in line of duty

Police said she found a $1 bill in a parking lot and used it to buy the winning scratch-off.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City are repaying a mother who donated her lottery winnings to one of their officers even though she lost her job and was struggling to pay the bills.

Shetara Sims found a $1 bill in a grocery store parking lot and used it to buy a lottery ticket. That ticket ended up being a winner for $100.

Her 12-year-old daughter, Rakiya Edmonson, told her they should donate the money a Kansas City police officer who is in the intensive care unit after he was shot in the line of duty, according to a GoFundMe set up by the Kansas City Police Department.

Police said Sims lost her job about a month ago and was struggling to pay her bills. Knowing that they said they tried to talk her into keeping the winnings for her and her family.

Officers said she refused to keep it and said the officer who was shot and his family need it and police need to know they're supported.

According to the GoFundMe set up to help Sims, her daughter was killed in 2012 and the detectives who worked her daughter's case were like "therapists, fathers, and lifelines all in one."

On Tuesday afternoon, the GoFundMe the police department set up for her has raised almost $17,000.

The Kansas City Police Department said the two got to meet some of the coworkers who were with the officer who was shot in the line of duty earlier in July.

