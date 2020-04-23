Singing Houston siblings pen song about staying positive in the middle of a pandemic

After weeks of socially distancing themselves from friends, the Oyedepo siblings put their frustrations and hope into a 40 second song meant to inspire others.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A pair of siblings are doing their own part to "Stand for Houston."

Bolaji and Olamide Oyedepo miss their friends, their school and their church. The duo normally sing on Sundays, belting out inspirational hymns meant to strengthen our faith.

"It’s been really sad because we enjoy that so much," said Olamide Oyedepo.

After weeks of work, the Fort Bend County brother and sister have found just the right chord, sharing their sweet original song on YouTube and Instagram:

Everybody's struggling. Everybody look around. Staring at the window 'til the sun goes down. Sitting in my bed, kind of scared, kind of bored. But if we take a step back and think there's so much more. Time to reconnect, maybe a call, maybe a text. Though the times are tough, positivity is best.

"We wrote it because we were feeling like people could relate to the feelings of the song. We’ve been, obviously, kind of bored, because we’ve been stuck inside the house, and we think that’s probably what everyone is relating to right now," said Oyedepo. "So we want to kind of just put into song."

A simple song -- just a short 40 seconds -- from a pair of siblings who know, "though the times are tough, positivity is best."

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Some patients also have nausea, body aches, headaches and stomach issues. Losing your sense of taste and/or smell can also be an early warning sign.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk for becoming seriously ill. However, U.S. experts are seeing a significant number of younger people being hospitalized, including some in ICU.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Follow social distancing

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.