Sadie the service dog started going to school with Annslee Barbosa, who is a Type 1 diabetic, in the 3rd grade. Now, Annslee is going to high school without Sadie.

GROVES, Texas — Round of a paws for a special Groves Middle School graduate!

Sadie is graduating with honors from the 8th grade. She was a service dog for Annslee Barbosa, who will now move on to high school.

Sadie started going to school with Barbosa, who is a Type 1 diabetic, in the 3rd grade at Taft Elementary, then to Groves Elementary and now up to 8th grade at Groves Middle School.

Liz Barbosa says, Sadie has saved her girl's life more times than they can count, before all the technology they have now existed.

She says, Sadie has "been the best girl and most faithful companion."

The family has decided Sadie will not be moving on to high school with Annslee Barbosa.

Instead, Sadie will now enjoy her grad life by guarding the Barbosa home.

Sadie has once saved a random man at the mall and someone else's grandma at Groves Elementary.

"She has more than earned her feather ," Liz Barbosa said in a Facebook post.

