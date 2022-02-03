Sources: Sacramento Kings player to cover funeral expenses for church shooting victims

Sources said the player with the Sacramento Kings has chosen to stay anonymous out of respect to the family's privacy.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Families left in mourning after a devastating church shooting in the Arden-Arcade area are getting an unexpected assist as they prepare bury their loved ones.

On Monday, David Mora Rojas shot and killed his three daughters and a chaperone during a supervised visit at The Church in Sacramento. He later turned the gun on himself.

The families, who were looking toward the funeral expenses, will be getting a helping hand with the cost as they prepare to say their final goodbyes.

On Wednesday, sources told ABC10 that a player from the Sacramento Kings will cover the funeral expenses for the victims. The news was also alluded to at the close of a Tuesday City Council meeting by Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby.

Sources told ABC10 that the Kings player wishes to remain anonymous out of respect to the family's privacy.

"Blessed to know that I knew them"

The shooting victims were identified as Samantha Mora Gutierrez, 10; Samarah Mora Gutierrez, 9; Samia Mora Gutierrez, 13; and Nathaniel Kong, 59.

The youngest, Samarah, was described as a kind and loyal friend.

"If I didn’t have anyone to play with, she would be there for me, and if I got sad or hurt, she would be the one to help me," said Estella Hernandez, who was one of many at the vigil.

The middle child, Samantha, was described as a big reader.

"She struggled with reading, but she always had a book in her hand. She was always eager," said Marissa Sandoval.

Wednesday would have been Samantha's 11th birthday.

The oldest sibling, Samia, also left her mark on many as well.

"I feel very blessed to know that I knew them," Sandoval said.

An elder at the Church in Sacramento described Kong was an "incredibly loving Elder and Leader" at the church.