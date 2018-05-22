At The Oakridge School in Arlington, students are using art to inspire love. Monday was “The Day Of Giving,” and the children were excited to give back to the community.

“I really hope that you are happy and smiling, and I hope you are having a great life and a great day,” said Emerson, a student at Oakridge.

The day was for people from all walks of life. Some children colored on lunch bags and filled it with snacks. Others put together sacs and wrote notes to the homeless. Students also drew banners thanking the Arlington police and fire departments.

While the children are learning to give at Oakridge, the rest of the world could learn something from these children too.

