TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- An officer's act of kindness went viral after he was caught on video helping a homeless man shave his beard.

Officer Carlson with the Tallahassee Police Department was filmed outside a gas station helping a man shave his beard so he could get a job at McDonald's.

The man named Phillip told a Tallahassee radio station Monday that he got the job.

In the video, the man said the hiring manager at the McDonald's said if he could show up Monday with a clean face they would get him a job.

Kelly Duvall shared video and a photo shot by her daughter who was at a gas station Sunday when she saw Carlson helping the man shave.

Duvall said her daughter offered to buy the officer a cold drink and he told her the homeless man had been looking for a job at the McDonald's next door.

Carlson told The Tallahassee Democrat he saw the man trying to shave his face outside the gas station. He didn't have a mirror, the newspaper reported, and was having trouble with the razor, so Carlson fixed the razor and shaved the beard for him.

The department shared Duvall's photo and video and said, "Great job, Officer Carlson! Your great work just happened to be caught on camera today (Sunday). Thank you for your service, caring & compassion."

