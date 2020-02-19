The company behind the Peeps brand is putting a new spin on its traditional Easter marshmallow candies with a selection of new flavors for 2020.

According to a company press release, the five new flavors will include chocolate pudding, root beer float, Froot Loops, Hot Tamales Fierce Cinnamon, and Delights raspberry dipped in creme flavored fudge.

The chocolate pudding and root beer float flavors will be available nationwide. Froot Loops will be available only at Target and Walmart stores; Hot Tamales flavor will be sold only at Kroger grocery stores; and the raspberry fudge-dipped flavor will be an exclusive at Target.

“We strive to meet the perfect balance of history and innovation by continuing to offer our classic Peeps Chicks and Bunnies, while also bringing new and exciting products to our fans,” said Caitlin Servian, Peeps brand manager.

In addition to the new flavors, Peeps will also offer individually-wrapped marshmallow chicks for Easter Egg Hunts exclusively at Walmart stores.

