PEARLAND - A family in Pearland rescued a group of ducklings Saturday after they ended up in a sewer drain.

The ducklings were trying to hop onto a curb to follow their parents, but they waddled right into the sewer.

Roger Ramirez was able to climb into the drain and rescue the ducklings.He and his family were able to save all but one of them.

They released the ducklings back into the pond, where the parents were waiting.

