PEARCY, Ark. – Two opposing football teams showed remarkable sportsmanship Thursday night when a player was injured on the field.

The player from Nashville Junior High School was taken off the field in an ambulance after the injury.

That’s when the opposing teams came together for a quick prayer. They were joined by the cheerleaders and both coaching staffs.

Lake Hamilton Wolves parent Kevin Wolf took a photo of the touching moment and shared it with our sister station in Arkansas.

Nashville Head Coach Rick Baker said later the medical response was mostly precautionary.

"Our player is back home today and resting," Baker said Friday.

