Troopers take woman to lunch after she ran out of gas on the interstate

What started off with a woman stranded out on the road ended with a lunch date.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — It's not every day running out of gas on the side of an interstate ends in a lunch date with troopers.

That's exactly what happened to a woman who was traveling through North Carolina.

It started when the woman was traveling alone down Interstate 85, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers say she ran out of gas and called them for help.

After the troopers gassed her back up and made sure she was okay, they invited her to have lunch with them.

She agreed and ended up grabbing a bite with the troopers who rescued her and two others.

That's where Andrea King Lowe comes in. She's the dispatcher who took the call and made their story go viral. She says she took the call from the woman and sent the troopers out to help.

When she heard they were taking her to lunch she asked them to snap a photo for her to post.

She shared it to her Facebook and since then it has gone viral.

"That’s what it’s all about y’all. Community service at its best. Proud to be part of this organization/family," her post says in part.

