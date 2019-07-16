FREEPORT, Texas — A 6-year-old girl from Nevada has been traveling all over the country selling lemonade to support injured police officers.

Theresa Ann Babcock brought her Love with Lemons lemonade stand to the Freeport Police Department Tuesday.

Freeport Police Officer Abigail Arias, 7, helped with the lemonade stand. Abigail is battling terminal cancer.

The girls raised $3,000 Tuesday. The proceeds will go the Injured Police Officers Fund.

“We need to start showing the police there’s people who still care about them,” Theresa Ann said.

Freeport was Babcock’s 13th city. Love with Lemons is heading to San Antonio next.

