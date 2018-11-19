A mystery shopper paid of customers' layaway items at a Walmart in Derby, Vermont, CBS Burlington affiliate WCAX reports. The act of generosity happened just days before Thanksgiving, when the store's storage room was already filled with layaway items.

"I don't even think I can find the words to say," customer Julie Gates told WCAX. Gates was going to pick up a package at the store on Thursday when she overheard a man asking if he could pay for someone's items.

"He came up to the man in front of me and said, 'Either I am going to pay for it now or I am going to pay for it later,'" Gates said. The man turned to her and offered the same. "He said, 'Why don't you run and get what you want now and come back here,'" Gates said.

Read more on cbsnews.com.

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS All Rights Reserved