(CBS NEWS) -- An Arkansas mom was shopping at a local Payless recently, and ended up buying every single pair of shoes in the store. The shopping spree wasn't for her kids – it was to help others in need.

Carrie Jerrigan said when she was looking around at shoes, her daughter found an "Avengers" themed pair. She didn't want them for herself, she wanted to buy them for someone who needed them more.

"She has the biggest heart, and she said, 'There is a boy in my class that loves Avengers and his shoes are too small, could you buy him these?' And I was like, 'of course,'" Jerrigan told KFSM.

Her daughter's desire to help someone else sparked an idea in Jerrigan, and when she went up to the register, she had an epiphany. The Payless store was closing, so she asked how much it would cost to buy out the entire store.

READ MORE: Read the full story at CBS NEWS