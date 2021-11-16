Move over man cave, Joan Ueland’s she shed is all the buzz in her neighborhood, and the backyard building is sparking joy in a time of need.

MINNETONKA, Minn. — Just a few steps into her backyard you'll find Joan Ueland in her home away from home.

"It's been such a joy, it has given me so much love and joy," said Joan.

A space originally meant for her to spend time with her seven grandkids, Joan's oasis has turned into the talk of the town.

"When they (the neighbors) come and look at my garden because I am a gardener, a lot of times I'll say well if you think that's cool you should come and check out my she shed," Joan said.

Move over "man cave" and make room for Joan's "she shed".

"People know me in the neighborhood because of my she shed, and my book nook and my fairy garden," Joan said. "It's a good way to share love in the world and kindness."

Joan's she shed was a building made from love. Her husband was the architect. Her son was the carpenter and Joan the creative visionary, inviting neighbors in her she shed with open arms and a hot cup of tea.

"I didn't expect to have so much joy from it," said Joan. "I thought I would love it but its given me so much joy and for other people that I invite in."

Joan has hosted book clubs, wine and cheese parties, birthdays - you name it.