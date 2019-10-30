MESA, Ariz. — Being without a Happy Meal from McDonald's seems like a big emergency, right? Well, maybe if you're 5-year-old Charlie.

The Mesa Police Department said Charlie dialed 911 Sunday to order a Happy Meal. He apparently just couldn't wait to get a meal and a toy from McDonald's.

Mesa PD Officer Valdez actually responded to Charlie's "emergency." He had to, of course, make sure it wasn't an "actual emergency." It wasn't.

Charlie's mom, Kimberly, said he actually called 911 to order a cheeseburger for his older sister. She said she gives credit to the Mesa 911 dispatcher who she says handled the situation very well.

Mesa PD said Officer Valdez took the time to teach Charlie about the appropriate time to call 911, like probably not for McDonald's next time.

Officer Valdez, of course, brought Charlie his Happy Meal.

Kimberly said Officer Valdez was very kind adding in a Facebook post "the world needs more simple acts of kindness" like this one.

Charlie's family