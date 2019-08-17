HOUSTON — Guess who's back together?!

Max, the husky-shepherd rescue dog, was in the back of Greg Lahner’s truck on Thursday when it was stolen. Lahner was devastated.

“He’s been my full-time companion,” Lahner said. “From the time I walk out of my bedroom in the morning until I go into it at night, he’s with me everywhere. We just don't want him harmed."

Lahner's truck was later found in southeast Houston but Max wasn’t there. He had already said he didn’t really care about his truck, he just wanted his 7 ½-year-old pup back.

He got his wish.

Thursday night two homeless men found Max near where the truck was located. They didn’t have access to a phone until Friday, which is when they called the number on Max’s tag.

Lahner was at the movies with his grandkids but they all happily rushed out to meet the men and get Max back. They met at a KFC for the return, then all had dinner together; Lahner picked up the tab!

