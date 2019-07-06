HOUSTON — It's unconditional love for one Houston couple who tied the knot over the weekend.

“Getting married to the love of my life is the greatest feeling ever," Camille Maya said.

It’s a love story 7 years in the making.

“The door of the lab opens, and lo and behold, a beautiful lady appears and so that caught my attention," Daniel Maya said.

Daniel and Camille Maya met in college, but it wasn’t quite love at first sight. Well, for her, at least.

“We were always friends and stuff, but I just wasn’t ready for whatever rhyme or reason," Camille said.

“And every time I asked her to go out, it was, 'I have to go to therapy,' which is true, but it was a hard catch," Daniel said.

Camille eventually said yes to the date, and yes again when Daniel popped the question.

Besides their love for each other, the two have a lot in common. They both have cerebral palsy, and they both like to dance.

A week before the wedding, the couple was focused on one thing: the dance.

“We had the idea of doing something that could be done in our wheelchairs," Camille said.

They rehearsed a final time before the reception at Memorial Hermann Katy Rehab.

“You don’t need to have legs. You don’t need to be able to move to have a good time," Daniel said.

The two have spent hours during therapy to learn the dance, memorizing each move, every nod and every glance.

“We’re changing the perspective of individuals with disabilities," Daniel said.

It's a dance that’s their chance to prove there are no limits on love.

“We’re just two people in love, and we just want to show people that disability or ability, it doesn’t affect emotions or the thing that you want for you life. You can aim for anything that you want. Just keep going," Camille said.

The two lovebirds tied the knot on June 1.

Wedding photos featured in this story courtesy of Anetrius Wallace

