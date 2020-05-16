Their big wedding was called off due to COVID-19, so 2 Cleveland Clinic doctors decided to marry on the hospital's roof (photos)

The two knew the current difficulties of the world would not stop them from saying their 'I Dos.'

CLEVELAND — It was supposed to be an occasion to remember. That is, until the coronavirus pandemic hit.

But Drs. Shruti Gadre and Pulkit Chaudhury refused to let the crisis spoil their special day.

Gadre and Chaudury met at the Cleveland Clinic seven years ago while completing their medical residencies, with Gadre currently employed there as a pulmonary physician and Chaudury scheduled to join her this summer as a cardiologist. The pair were scheduled to get married in front of 100 relatives on Saturday in Boston, but the spread of COVID-19 brought those plans to a screeching halt.

However, even with their ideal wedding scrapped, the two knew the current difficulties of the world would not stop them from saying their "I Dos." So today, in front of a more-limited number of family and friends, Shruti and Pulkit married on the room of the Clinic's main campus overlooking downtown.

Photos: Cleveland Clinic doctors marry on hospital roof 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

Their colleagues at the hospital helped plan the event, with strict social distancing measures in place. Those unable to be there in-person were able to watch a live video feed.