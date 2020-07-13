Local photographer donates her time, talent to raise money for Cy-Fair Helping Hands

Cy-Fair Helping Hands helps homeless, hungry people in northwest Houston. The group's helped more than 5,000 families and 24,000 people since the pandemic started.

CYPRESS, Texas — KHOU is teaming with Nextdoor to spotlight neighborhood heroes who are helping their neighbors, like professional photographer Connie Rischman. She donated her time and talent to raise thousands of dollars for Cy-Fair Helping Hands.

From classic family photos to pandemic-inspired portraits, Rischman said she's photographed 155 families.

"It felt so good because everybody was cooped up," she said.

Some she already knew. Some were strangers.

"I knew some of them, but no, not that many," said Rischman of the Towne Lake neighbors she met during the six weeks it took to shoot photos of the families.

Cy-Fair Helping Hands, a local nonprofit, serves the homeless and the hungry in northwest Houston. The organizations has helped more than 5,000 families and another 24,000 individuals in the last 18 weeks.

Cy-Fair Helping Hands holds food drives, grows fruits and veggies and works to make compassion bags for those who live on the streets.

The organization, which runs off volunteers, sure does need help. Cy-Fair Helping Hands is desperate for water and nonperishable food and Spanish and Vietnamese translators!

Volunteers are in the middle of a backpack and school supply drive. They served 246 Cy-Fair families just last week.

Connie’s one act of kindness generated more than $3,000 Cy-Fair Helping Hands.

You may not think you have much to give, but never underestimate the impact of giving time and talent.