ORLANDO, Fla.—The Orlando Police Department was feeling the magic this week.
The department tweeted a video of a little girl using her magic wand to turn on police cruiser lights.
“We love putting smiles on the faces of kids,” police tweeted.
The video was taken during the police department’s Goodnight Lights Program where they run lights and sirens for the kids at Arnold Palmer Hospital. In response to the officers flashing their lights and sirens, kids respond by flashing the lights in their rooms.
Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
