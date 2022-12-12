Georgia baby taken off sedation after suffering burns on 40% of his body in freak accident

Nanny camera video shows the 17-month-old pouring Vicks VapoRub into a lit candle and the flame exploding.

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — After a freak accident left a Powder Springs child with burns all over his little body, his family is sharing promising news about his recovery.

Little Amahd is now off sedation, according to the family. He's not out of the woods yet, his mother said, adding the next few days are critical to his recovery process.

The 17-month-old, affectionately known as Bubby, was hospitalized after slipping through a baby gate and into the kitchen last month. Nanny camera video shows the child pouring Vicks VapoRub into a lit candle and the flame exploding, leaving burns on more than 40% of Bubby's body.

"He was on fire here, and I saw a little ball of light, that's how it was, you couldn't even make out that it was a person, on camera, it just looked like a circle of light running down the hallway," his mom Rochenda Golightly previously said.

Amahd's father rushed him to the hospital where he was taken by helicopter to the pediatric burn unit in Augusta. Though he's made slight gains in his recovery, the family expects him to be in the hospital for the next three months.

Golightly said Bubby's absence hangs over her home. She says her fun and vibrant child loves to watch the Christmas lights from his high chair. They have his stocking hung on the mantle - and his mom said it's not coming down any time soon.

"We are going to leave all of this up until he comes home," she said.

The family created a fundraiser to help them get through the travel to be with him while keeping their small business open. Those who would like to send Bubby a card can address it to the pediatric burn unit, the information is below.