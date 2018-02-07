A League City police officer turned into a delivery room doctor in the parking lot of a bank in Dickinson.

It was the quick actions of Sergeant Jason Carty that has two parents and their brand new baby girl calling him a hero.

It’s been ten years of the same shift for Sgt. Carty, but it was one Tuesday night outside a AMOCO bank that he’ll never forget.

“They live in Houston. They were trying to make it to UTMB Galveston. They didn’t quite make it," Sgt. Carty said.

He was outside the bank, just past closing time, when a car came flying in to the parking lot.

“A Hispanic male jumped out, saying 'ayudame, ayudame' which is help me help me.”

The driver’s wife was in the passenger seat.

“He pulls the blanket off, and there’s a nine month pregnant female with a crowning baby," Sgt. Carty said.

There wasn’t time to do really anything but catch.

“The baby’s coming, she’s pushing," Sgt. Carty said. “I was like a major league catcher, here we go.”

Baby Camila was born in the bank parking lot.

“That was my first baby delivery," Sgt. Carty said. "I was pretty nervous, you know. What if something goes wrong?"

Of course he’d been there before, having three boys of his own.

“I’d seen it happen before but I'd never been on the doctor's end of it," Sgt. Carty said. "I made sure the little girl was breathing. She cried. I didn’t have to slap her on the butt or nothing.”

When the ambulance arrived, they cut the cord and took it from there.

“The time they pulled up to me to the time the baby was out was about a minute," Sgt. Carty said.

It was the longest minute of Sgt. Carty's career.

“Being a police officer, there’s a lot of negative things that we do. Often, we’re a consequence of people’s bad decisions. It feels good to help someone in need of help," Sgt. Carty said.

But it’s the one minute, that he’ll remember the most.

“It’s a highlight, probably, the highlight of my career," Sgt. Carty said.

© 2018 KHOU