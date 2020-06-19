After owner’s cancer diagnosis, friends and family keep Kingwood snow cone stand running

While Rachel Bowen fights for her life, her lifelong dream sat shut down on the side of the road—but not for long.

As the coolest, sweetest spot in Kingwood, Home Sweet Snoballs has always been Rachel Bowen’s lifelong dream.

“I started working on it and kind of never stopped," Bowen said.

She put her heart and soul into this tasty little trailer—until life took her away.

“I had a biopsy done, and they told me it was non-Hodgkins Lyphoma," Bowen said.

Diagnosed with cancer in April, it wasn’t until a few weeks ago that Bowen got sent to the hospital.

“So that’s when I found out I also had a stroke and seizures as well along with having the cancer," Bowen said.

She’s still in the hospital getting chemo at MD Anderson.

“They’re not sure if it’s connected or not," Bowen said. "They can’t figure out why someone that’s 34 that’s healthy and active is still having a stroke so young."

But while she fights for her life in the hospital, her lifelong dream sat shut down on the side of the road.

But not for long.

“I just want to see her succeed, and I want to see her get better. And I really want to see her be able to come home and not worry about what’s happening here," Bowen's friend Beth Trosclair said.

Family and friends have stepped in and stepped up.

“We want her to know we’re here for her, no matter what," Bowen's nephew Bryceton Bowen said.

They're volunteering every day to keep this little business—her only source of income—alive.

“I don’t know where I would be without my friends and family to be honest," Bowen said.

And the community has come out, not just for the sweet treat, but for the sweet woman who’s usually behind the window.

“It’s not only coming to get a snow cone, it’s coming to learn about Rachel as well," Trosclair said.

