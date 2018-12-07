HOUSTON — Among the hundreds of people waiting in line at the Build-A-Bear Pay Your Age Day at Memorial City Mall, was a pretty little girl in a purple dress.

KHOU 11 News Photojournalist Ralph Nickerson surprised this little girl with a Build-A-Bear after security guards refused to let her back in line when she left to use the restroom.

She waited patiently in line for her turn – until she couldn’t wait anymore.

She needed to go to the bathroom.

When they returned, the security guards wouldn’t let them back in line.

KHOU 11 News Photojournalist Ralph Nickerson noticed the little girl staring at the bears in the window for a long time.

When he found out what happened, he went inside the store and bought her a pretty pink bear. She was surprised and delighted when Ralph gave her the bear.

The smile on her face made it worth every penny.

