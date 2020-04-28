"Love and a lot of patience": local couple's secret to 75 years of marriage

Although it was nearly 80 years ago, Celeste Trifilio can easily recall when she met her husband, Aristides.

HOUSTON — Although it was nearly 80 years ago, Celeste Trifilio can easily recall when she met her husband, Aristides.

“We met in the mountains of the Dominican Republic. In a beautiful summer resort called Jarabacoa,” she says. “We fell in love immediately.”

In the years that followed, they moved to New York, then Texas in the ‘60s. They settled in Baytown, where Aristides served as a urologist for many years. Now they enjoy spending time with their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and even a few great-great-grandchildren.

“We love our family and we are very proud of them,” says Celeste.

She’s Mimi to her family, Aristides is Papa. To friends, they’re Chelo and Nucho.

“We have had such a wonderful example as parents, as grandparents,” says daughter Myra.

She says Celeste always makes an effort to cook up Aristides’ favorite meals -- “She’s still a good cook,” he says -- and he opens her doors and buys her flowers.

“I think one of the reasons their marriage has lasted is because they’re old-school,” Myra says.

On Tuesday, the couple marks their 75th wedding anniversary. Asked the secret to their success, Celeste says it’s simple: “Quite a bit of love and a lot of patience.”

Their family planned to commemorate the anniversary with a surprise celebration. Those plans are on hold.

“It’s been hard. It’s been really hard. I know they’ve been really lonely,” says granddaughter Patrice, who says she grew up seeing Mimi every day. “I’m very, very blessed that I have my grandparents.”

Once it’s safe to have large-scale parties, the Trifilio family will have a lot to celebrate: this anniversary, Aristides’ 98th birthday (May 1) and Mother’s Day.

“We’re just praying this corona[virus] goes away,” says Celeste.

The couple can’t wait until that time comes. Neither can the people who love them.