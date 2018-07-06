HOUSTON - A Marine who's been away from home paid his mom a surprise visit at her office in Houston recently and the whole thing was caught on camera.

In the video, Darce’ Ahlschlager is completely caught off guard when she gets to her office and sees her son, Luke, sitting casually behind her desk - with the biggest smile on his face.

"Oh my God!" she says as they immediately hug. "Good morning." Luke laughs. "How'd you get here?!" she asks. "I bought a plane ticket and I flew!" he said.

"I'm so glad I got to see this!" one of her coworkers says in the background.

"I've missed you so much!" she cries as they hug.

After a moment, she looks at him and says, "Oh my God, you're so skinny!" and they laugh before she says again how much she's missed him.

The video is adorable and sweet and so so heartwarming.

The young man just returned home to Texas from Twentynine Palms, California, where the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center is located.

Luke's grandmother, Sara Ahlschlager Caudle, sent the video to KHOU 11 on Thursday and called the reunion "priceless."

We completely agree. Welcome home, Luke!

Watch the reunion video below or click here.

