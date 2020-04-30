"It’s something we will always remember" | Cypress family transforms home into theater

Charisse and Colin Kirkley say they got the idea when one of their kids asked to go to the movies.

CYPRESS, Texas — Moms and dads, how many times have you had to tell your kids “no” in the past few weeks? Cypress parents Charisse and Colin Kirkley decided to do something about it.

“We’re constantly telling the kids no. I mean, it’s so heartbreaking because they want to go out, they want to go visit their friends, they want to do all these things,” says Charisse, mom of 10-year-old Carson, 9-year-old Cadence, 8-year-old Malekhai and 7-year-old Carina.

She got an idea when Carina and Cadence came to her with a request: they wanted to go to the movies.

“‘Obviously nothing is open, so let’s just make the cinema here,’” Charisse remembers thinking.

The night started with Colin telling the kids to get ready, that they were going to the movies.

“The kids haven’t left the block in so long, my daughters put on Sunday dresses. Because, yeah, that’s how we get dressed to go to the movies,” he laughs.

All four kids loaded into the family’s van and started the trek that they thought would end at the theater.

“I went a kind of weird way so they didn’t know I was driving back to the house until we got back to the house,” says Colin.

When they returned, they found their house transformed by Charisse and their uncle Ricky. The front door now read “Kirkley Cinemas,” a concession stand - staffed by mom - was set up in the kitchen and Trolls World Tour was ready to roll.

“The movie thing was a good thing to have a break and do something fun to give them the feeling of being outside the house, but still being here,” says Ricky, who helps the kids with school during the week.

Colin says, once the kids were all settled, he remembers looking over at Charisse.

“It was just kind of a silent fist bump. Like, ‘Yeah, we got this,’” he says.

“It was like a Mission: Accomplished feeling that we got something done and we got to play with them,” adds Charisse. “I think it’s something we will always remember.”