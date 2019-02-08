FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Don’t be surprised if you start seeing Officer Abigail llama decals around town.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office has one of the decals on their Mustang. They say so many people have asked how to get one that they’re now available for sell.

OnsiteDecals, who designed the llama decal, is now selling them for $10 on Facebook Marketplace. The price includes shipping and proceeds will benefit the Officer Abigail Foundation for kids with cancer.

Abigail, who has terminal cancer, has stolen hearts around the world since KHOU first brought you her story last February. She’s been honored by law enforcement agencies all over Texas.

This summer, Officer Abigail has been sharing her love of llamas with her good buddy, Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey.

He had to kiss a llama named Lizzy in May after losing a bet with Abigail.

In July, the chief wore a llama suit at a fundraiser for Abigail’s foundation.

