HoustonStrong: Neighbors find creative way to celebrate family, friends

Houston is resilient. If there's a will to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries and milestones, this city will figure out a way to make it happen. Cue the car parade!

HOUSTON — The coronavirus pandemic may be temporarily changing the way we live, but it isn't stopping us from celebrating those we love.

That's what makes Houston so awesome. Even in a city this big, we still find time to celebrate the smallest moments. From our first responders who lead the way in a car parade, to friends who follow suit-- because you CAN celebrate a birthday from your driveway.

Even from a distance, our friends still have our back.

Once severe weather cleared out, neighbors rushed in to help clear debris and collect donations. Giving just feels right and celebrating love feels so good. Some couples are still getting married. Kids are visiting their grandparents. The only thing in the way, is the piece of glass between them.

Right now, thought really does count, and maybe the most. So, from all the moms who are sewing up a storm, to the musicians who are taking their show door-to-door, thank you. From volunteers who are helping to fuel families to kinds of kindness that feed our soul, Houston is awesome.

If there's a will, this city will always find a way.

Also, thanks to the Houston Show Choir for serenading us.

All of their gigs, from March to June, have been cancelled because of the pandemic. They're relying on donations. So, if you'd like to serve and celebrate your neighbor, click here and make a donation to the Houston Show Choir.

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna