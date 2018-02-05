A Houston mom got a heartwarming surprise Wednesday when she took a closer look at the photos from her graduation ceremony at TSU.

The photo shows Simone Allen surrounded by her three children on the TSU campus. The first time she looked at it, she didn’t notice her husband had added her late daughter Jadalyn to the photo.

“That was the most loving and caring thing he could have EVER done for me,” Allen said.

Jadalyn was only 6 years old when she died in 2012. Allen said a local pharmacy was to blame after giving the child 10 times the morphine dose her doctor prescribed for sickle cell.

“It was too strong for her little body to handle,” Allen said.

The family later sued the pharmacy.

In a Facebook post, Allen said she went to college to make a better life for her three surviving children.

“My story began when I became responsible for their lives,” she wrote.

She said she knew Jadalyn was there cheering her on when she graduated.

© 2018 KHOU