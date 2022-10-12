Houston hockey tournament raising money for 6-year-old with cancer

The Annual Phoenix Cup Charity Classic started as a way to raise money for a Houston hockey family whose child was diagnosed with lymphoma.

HOUSTON — It may seem a little warm outside for ice, but a three-on-three hockey tournament in Houston is raising money for a good cause.

The Annual Phoenix Cup Charity Classic is in its second year and started as a way to raise money for a Houston hockey family whose child was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2021.

"It was like a really hard hit," said 13-year-old Phoenix DeVito, who is now in remission. “Me and my family were then just like, put down."

Friends and family at the Aerodome Ice Skating Complex decided they'd skate for Phoenix, naming the event in his honor.

“A lot of donations to help us through very tough times," said Tim DeVito, Phoenix's father. "And now we take the honor to pay it forward.”

This year, the event is helping out someone else.

Dylan, who is just six years old, was diagnosed with leukemia.

“It’s a hard pill to swallow when you find out your kid has cancer," said Steven Ortiz, Dylan's father. "I guess the worst part about it is not being able to do anything about it.”

Steven and Dylan's mother, Jessica, are on this journey with him, but both have to also work around jobs of their own. For them, hockey is hope.

“This going to help a lot," they said.

For Phoenix, he plans to nominate someone new to benefit every year as a way to help someone else get through tough times.

“I would hope that other kids would get to feel that moment that I felt," he said about ringing the bell, signifying him entering remission.