Extra special beginning: Houston baby born at 2:22 a.m. on 2-22-22

Baby Presley Vaclavik came into this world at a special time on a special date.

HOUSTON — On "Twosday" at 2:22 a.m. on 2-22-22, Presley Vaclavik made her grand entrance into the world at The Woman's Hospital of Texas in Houston.

Mom Haley was in labor for two days before delivering her adorable baby girl.

Presley weighs 7 pounds and 7 ounces and is 20 inches long.

We're told Presley and Haley are doing great and dad Justin is beaming with pride.

This is the couple's first child and we'll meet the beautiful family on KHOU 11 at 5 p.m.

2-22-22 is an extremely rare occurrence because it's both a palindrome -- meaning it reads the same forward and backward -- and an ambigram, which is a date that looks the same upside down.

222 is also referred to as "angel number" in the spiritual world of numerology. Some believe it's a message from guardian angels that symbolizes hope, rebirth and new beginnings.