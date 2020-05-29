Houston 15-year-old gifts neighbors with car art

KHOU11 is standing for Houston by celebrating the heroes who live next door!

HOUSTON — What Adrian Dean can't express in words, he details in drawings.

The 15-year-old said he dreams "to be known one day, because art is (my) life."

Everything around him is a canvas.

Neighbor Ann Richards posted a picture of some art he did for his brother's birthday on the NextDoor app, saying she was in shock of his talent and complimenting his work.

Karen Askins read that post and hired him to make car posters for a graduation parade.

About a half-dozen others have called on Adrian to paint their cars or sketch their favorite characters.

"I mean, luckily I was there," he said. "I just wanted to help."

He surprised Mattress Mack and drew JJ Watt on the side of an SUV. It's so good, Watt himself liked Adrian's Instagram post.

Adrian isn't out charging major money.

"I’m just happy that I can do some artwork and making their day," Dean said. "That just really means a lot to me."

And Adrian's gift means a lot to his neighbors.

"Know that we’re all still here together," he said.

Right now, with so many not knowing what their future holds, the 15-year-old hero next door has a well-defined plan. All he has to do is color in the rest.